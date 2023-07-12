Protestors vandalise Nairobi Expressway disrupting services

Nairobi Expressway toll services have been temporarily suspended after a section of the road was vandalised by protestors taking part in Wednesday anti-government demos called by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The Moja Expressway Company announced that it had halted services at Mlolongo, Syokimau and SGR Toll Stations.

A video clip of rowdy youths pulling down the expressway barrier near Mlolongo went viral.

“We regret to inform you that a section of the Nairobi Expressway toll services have been temporarily halted at Mlolongo, Syokimau and SGR Toll Stations due to the ongoing demonstrations”, the company said in a statement.

Consequently, motorists plying the Westlands-Mlolongo route have been advised to exit at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) toll station.

“For your safety, we urge all motorists plying the Westlands-Mlolongo route to exit from JKIA and Mlolongo-Westlands bound motorists may safely join the road from JKIA Toll Station. In case of an incident or accident, call the 24/7 rescue hotline on 0111 039888”, it added.

The management assured that efforts are underway to restore normalcy to the road.

Incidents of lawlessness and destruction of property have also been reported in some parts of the country.

In Emali, Makueni County, a police vehicle was set ablaze by protestors. Unconfirmed reports indicated that one person was shot dead during the chaos.