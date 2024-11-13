PS Muthoni assures Kenyans of polio vaccine safety

“All vaccines in the country are tested by the National Quality Control Laboratory in conjunction with the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, and they have been confirmed to be safe and highly effective,” She said

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has reassured the public about the safety of the polio vaccine currently being administered to children across Kenya.

The PS emphasised that the vaccine has received the necessary certifications from specialised agencies of the United Nations and should not cause concern for parents.

“I want to assure Kenyans that all vaccines that are offered by the Ministry of Health are tested to be safe, effective and approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). These vaccines are used everywhere in the world, it’s not just in Kenya,” she stated

“All vaccines in the country are tested by the National Quality Control Laboratory in conjunction with the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, and they have been confirmed to be safe and highly effective,” added the PS.

During a press briefing on the status of the polio campaign, she urged parents not to hesitate in bringing their children for vaccination, highlighting that multiple vaccinations enhance children’s immunity.

“We urge parents, guardians, and caregivers in the targeted areas to bring unvaccinated children to the nearest health facilities to meet our vaccinators and the vaccination team on the ground,” she said.

However, PS Muthoni noted that parents should report to the nearest health facility if any symptoms associated with vaccination occur.

She also pointed out that due to low routine immunisation rates in some counties and polio outbreaks in neighbouring countries, Kenya remains at risk.

“That is why we are continuously administering oral polio vaccinations; every dose means a lot. It adds an extra layer of protection for any child under 5 years of age,” she explained.

As of yesterday, the PS reported that the Ministry has vaccinated over 3.6 million children, representing 86% of the expected target. The Ministry aims to vaccinate 4.2 million children and reach a 95% coverage by the end of the day.

“We will conclude the second round of vaccinations today, targeting nine high-risk counties to vaccinate all eligible children, regardless of their previous immunisation status,” stated the PS.