Govt deregisters Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s church

The Registrar of Societies has canceled the registration of Newlife Prayer Centre and Church linked to Pastor Ezekiel Odero in the latest crackdown by the government..

Other churches deregistered include Helicopter of Christ Church, Theophilus Church, Kings Outreach Church and Goodnews International Ministries.

The deregistration was done in exercise of the powers conferred by section 12 (1) of the Societies Act. The churches were deregistered with effect from the dates specified in the gazette notice.

In May this year, Pastor Ezekiel had moved to court to stop the registrar from canceling the registration of his church.

In an application his lawyers, Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta, Odero expressed concerns that the Registrar of Societies had threatened to cancel the registration of his church, a move that they said was meant to deny him and his congregation the freedom of religion.