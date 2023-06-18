Rachel Ruto roots for the unity of African First Ladies

First Lady Rachel Ruto is calling on her counterparts from Africa to work together for the empowerment of women and children and build a more prosperous future for the continent.

She at the same time lauded the role played by the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) in addressing issues affecting the most vulnerable in Africa, such as health, education, economic empowerment, poverty reduction, peace and security.

“We must use our convening power and platforms to empower our women and children. By doing so, we will empower the whole continent,” said Rachel who spoke Saturday during the 20th anniversary of OAFLAD in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

She expressed her admiration for OAFLAD’s rich history and impact, particularly in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

According to her, there is need for her fellow First Ladies from Africa to build on the achievements of their predecessors and to promote the vision of a strong, resilient and dignified Africa.