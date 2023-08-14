Socialite and Real Housewives of Nairobi star Vera Sidika has issued a warning to bloggers and all perpetrators sharing fake news or information about her online.

Sidika’s statement comes after controversial blogger Edgar Obare found himself in her crosshairs after publishing a false report about her recent trip to Dubai.

Issuing an apology on his platform on Sunday, Obare said that he had been given incorrect information but that the socialite had corrected the false narrative.

“We apologize for the incorrect report of socialite Vera Sidika’s trip to Dubai sponsored by a Russian tycoon, she replied and gave us the receipts,” Obare said.

Responding to the apology Vera said, “Apology accepted. Let’s correct the writing of the story based on facts and proof and receipts. Not rumours from fake accounts of people who don’t like me.”

While Obare’s anonymous source has not been disclosed the socialite took issue with the publication of unverified information.

“…any blog that write lies and fabricated stories on me, you better have proof for the claims or we going to court,” (sic) Sidika wrote.

She further stated that regardless of the source, the publication and the writer will all be in trouble.

“Whoever takes “the chai” to the bloggers plus the person that owns the blog will both be in trouble…tread carefully.”

Vera’s warning comes weeks after radio personality and TikTok influencer Azziad Nasenya filed charges against fellow TikToker Brian Chira for defamation. Chira was arraigned in court and later released on a bond of KSh. 50,000.

The Kenya Cyber Crime Bill currently protects Kenyans against online harassment and carries a fine of KSh. 20M or a jail term of 10 years if found guilty of publishing false and misleading information.