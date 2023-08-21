Robert Gege and Sofia Wekesa win Diani Half Marathon

Robert Gege and Sofia Wekesa emerged victorious during the Diani Half Marathon held at Ukunda Showground, Kwale County.

Robert Gege was in an imperious form cutting the tape in 1:09.54 relegating Vincent Cheruiyot and Moses John to second and third positions respectively.

Cheruiyot and Moses both returned home in 1:14.10 and 1:15.18 respectively. For their efforts, the top three finishers were awarded 25,000,15,000, and 10,000 respectively.

Sofia Wekesa beat stiff opposition to win the women’s race after clocking 1:29.45 ahead of Lucy Wamalwa who came home second after timing 1:38.05 as Mariam Tamnai completed the podium dash in 1:41.33.

Sofia pocketed a cash prize of Ksh.25,000 and won herself 2 nights at Jacaranda Hotel while second and third-place finishers were awarded Ksh.15,000 and KKsh.10,000 respectively.

The boy’s 10km race was won by Francis Mwema who finished first in 0:34.05 as Rajab Mwinyi and Abraham Kioko wound up in second and third positions respectively.

The corresponding girl’s race was won by Fatuma Swaleh who timed 0:43.23 seconds while Grace Kimanzi was placed second four minutes adrift. Mwanatumu Mohammed finished third.

The race also consisted of the most promising and upcoming kid runners.

The organizers of the event Diani Tigers used the one-day championship to raise funds so as to support community projects in Diani and surrounding areas with a chunk of the proceeds going towards raising school fees for the underprivileged in the society.