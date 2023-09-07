MPs petition dialogue committee seeking additional 11 counties

In what is likely to trigger a national referendum if approved, a section of lawmakers want the National dialogue committee to consider creation of 11 additional counties.

The legislators led by Kuria East MP Marwa Kitayama have written to the national dialogue committee seeking an increase in the number of counties saying this will enhance inclusivity and representation.

The proposed counties are Kuria, Teso, Mount Elgon, Pokot East, Mwingi, Gucha, Suba, Ijara, Nakuru West, Nyambene and Wajir South.

The MPs say the current 47 counties were provisional and not cast in stone.

According to MPs the framers of the current constitution had initially settled for eight regions and 74 counties which were later abandoned in favor of the current 47 units.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly is set to hold a special sitting on Thursday next week to among others debate appointments of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), the chair of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), as well as consider a report on the reviving and commercialization of state owned sugar companies, vote on the sugar bill and the public finance management bill.