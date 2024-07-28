Ruto: Political differences should not undermine national unity

President William Ruto is calling on all Kenyans to unite and work together for the prosperity of the nation.

Speaking at a church service in Taita Taveta county the head of state said it is time for all leaders to rise above their political differences and work together improving the country.

Ruto who on the third day of his coastal developmental tour, explained his intention to work with all leaders and political parties going forward.

President Ruto said his government was investing in creating opportunities for the youths.

He paid tribute to Labour Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime who hails from Taita Taveta County for actualizing the labour export agenda.

The head of state challenged the youths to utilize ICT digital centers that the government was putting up in every ward in the country.

President Ruto is expected to hold a town hall meeting with Mombasa residents later in the evening.