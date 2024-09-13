Saint Evo named Isgubhu star

Kenyan Afro-House DJ and producer Saint Evo (real name Stephen Wambuga) is Apple Music’s next Isgubhu cover star.

“The African electronic and dance music scene is a vibrant tapestry of innovation and cultural fusion, a testament to our continent’s mastery in blending ancestral rhythms with modern beats,” he tells Apple Music.

“I’m honoured to be on Isgubhu’s September cover, given the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the dynamic sounds of East Africa, particularly through my Afro House sub-genre, ‘Afrobango.’

“A fusion rooted in African traditional rhythms, contemporary electronic textures, and Bango music.”

Born and raised in the vibrant cultural landscape of Kajiado County, Kenya, Saint Evo has established himself as a trailblazer of the Afro-House scene in East Africa.

As the pioneer of “Afrobango”, a unique fusion that marries the rhythmic pulses of Afro House with the core elements of Bango music from Kenya’s coastal region, Saint Evo has crafted a sound that is innovative and rooted in cultural heritage.

Influenced by the rhythmic heartbeat of the Maasai people, coupled with his South Asian heritage, Saint Evo has created a discography that is a rich tapestry of sonic threads.

His sets are also characterised by an eclectic blend of African drums, intricately woven with synths and basslines to create an immersive journey that has taken him to stages all over Africa.

Saint Evo cemented his burgeoning influence as an artist poised to make substantial waves in the global dance music arena, by being included in 1001TrackLists’ Future Of Dance 2023 list, highlighting 101 producers who have significantly impacted the genre.

His tracks “Osha’na” (2024), “Wahyu” (2024), “Tuhan” (2021), “Abantu Betshe” (2020) and “Mntwana” (2019), to name but a few, have garnered critical acclaim for their innovative fusion and profound cultural depth.

His new single “This Feeling”, available to stream on Apple Music, is a masterclass in Afrobango and issues a global call to the dancefloor.

To celebrate his feature, Saint Evo has also created an exclusive Isgubhu playlist that highlights a new wave of pioneering artists who are testing the limits of African dance music.

“This selection blends my Afrobango sound with musical works from African artists who are currently pushing boundaries and redefining global dance music, offering a fresh and invigorating perspective on what African music can be,” he says.

Launched in early 2021, Isgubhu is the definitive home of African Dance and Electronic music on Apple Music and spotlights and elevates the work of African Electronic DJs, producers and creatives.

Isgubhu, a Zulu word meaning beat and used to refer to a banging song, pays homage to an evergreen set of genres and the African artists who have played a pivotal role in shaping the Dance and Electronic scene across the world.

Isgubhu also houses a collection of playlists including Spotlight On–a focus on boutique labels like Soul Candi, House Afrika, Stay True Sounds and Uganda’s Hakuna Kulala & Nyege Nyege Tapes and Isgubhu Voices–a focus on the best Dance and Electronic tracks that feature vocals.