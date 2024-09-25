Mugithi musician and artist Samidoh Muchoki has terminated the services of his long-time friend and manager with immediate effect.

It is alleged that the manager has been sourcing money from other entertainment sectors using Samidoh’s name without his permission or consent.

While the real reason for the fall out is not known, the two, who went to the same school, parted ways and then reconnected again when Moses was working for the County Government and was an engineer by profession.

The hit-maker of ‘Dire Mutwe Mwega’ has prohibited people from making deals with his ex-manager anymore.

“Take notice that Samidoh Entertainment terminated all services of one Moses Kimani Marite, whose photo appears.

“Take further notice that he is not authorized to transact any business, negotiate or enter into any contract on behalf of Samidoh.”

The writing on the poster he shared on Instagram proclaimed.