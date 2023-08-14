Shabana FC ink a Ksh 20 Million Sponsership deal with Bangbet

The partnership that was signed yesterday in Nairobi will see Bangbet provide both playing and training kits for the Kisii-based team for the entire season.

National Super League champions Shabana FC have unveiled betting firm Bangbet as their official sponsors for the 2023–2034 FKF Premier League season in a deal worth Ksh 20 Million.

The partnership that was signed yesterday in Nairobi will see Bangbet provide both playing and training kits for the Kisii-based team for the entire season.

The club’s patron, Kisii Governor Simba Arati, assured the club that the ongoing renovations at Gusii Stadium will be completed in time as the venue is set to be the official match and training venue for the team.

“As the club’s patron, I call upon all leaders from our community and like-minded people to come onboard and support Shabana by adding whatever they have. Let’s shun petty politics.

Arati called on all leaders from the region to support the team to ensure they perform better in the top-flight league, which they are returning to after a 17-year hiatus.

“It has taken a long time to convince Bangbet to invest in our team, and I am glad that we have finally signed a deal. To the team, let’s not let them down but give our best,” Said governor Arati

Some leaders have spoken about ongoing renovations at the Gusii stadium, and I can give assurance that the work being done will be completed soonest to ensure the venue is available for both the team’s training and their home fixtures.” added Arati,

“As earlier promised, the sponsorship of 20 million shillings for Shabana FC has come to fruition, and basics such as soccer kits, balls, and other essentials have been sorted.

It is my appeal for more sponsors and fans to come in and support our team to succeed in the important task ahead, and I take this opportunity to discount instances of unnecessary leadership wrangles that may derail the course.” concluded Arati

The club’s chairman, Jared Nivaton, revealed that they have bolstered their squad ahead of the new season, which will kick off on the 26th of this month.

“We have signed some players to beef up the squad, and we will be evaluating them soon before the start of the season. We believe they can help us achieve our target of being among the best-placed teams in the 2023–2024 season and then winning the 2024–2025 FKF Premier League title, said Nivaton.

“I am also making a clarification that the club has one patron, who is governor Simba Arati, and we need to settle that and move forward. I am appealing to all our supporters and leaders to keep politics out of our team.

The door is open to all those who want to support the team, but let’s put our politics aside,” added Nivaton.

Bangbet Chief Executive Officer Leonardo Veresse said they will review their sponsorship after the first season, as they are committed to ensuring the team stays afloat in top-flight football.

“Today marks the start of our journey with Shabana, and we are determined to make the team great. Our partnership is for one season worth Ksh 20 million, and on top of that, we will provide three sets of playing kits, training kits, and match balls. We will add a further Ksh 10 should the team win the FKF Premier League title,” said Veresse.

Shabana will be the third community club competing in the 2023/2024 FKF Premier League season after Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, and are set to host Muranga Seal in Nairobi in their opening fixture on the 27th of this month before visiting Talanta FC and hosting Police FC in 2nd and 3rd round matches.