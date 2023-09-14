APS Bomet announce return, set to  feature in FKF Division 1

APS Bomet FC has announced it would feature in the Football Kenya Federation Division 1 Zone B 2023/24. The team was promoted to the top tier during the 2021/2022 but was denied a chance to participate after controversies marred the promotion and relagation of teams that season.

They lodged the complaint at Sports Disputes triburnal but lost the case. Bomet Central AP Commandant Stephen Musyoka said the management had accepted its fate and were ready to bounce back.

Speaking while launching a three-day trial in search of new players, Musyoka said APS was ready to start and try it all over again.

“We are ready to rebuild the team after the decision by the sports dispute tribunal decision to throw away our petition to be reinstated to the Premier League after winning the National Super League 2021/22 season which was nullified by the Football Federation,” said the AP commandant.

The trial has attracted more than 200 players from across the region.

APS team manager Geoffrey Bett said they are seeking to recruit 15 new players to replenish the squad.

Bett said already 15 players have left the club over the last year when the team was not actively playing.

“We lost at least 15 players to other teams after failing to take part in competition last season,” Bett said.

He said the trials would see players take APS Bomet back to its place in Kenyan Football.

“Our focus now is to take back our place in Kenyan football and I promise our fan base to stand with us during this journey,” the Team Manager said.

The return of APS Bomet to active competition is set to renew football rivalry in South Rift.

On sight would be a fight for bragging rights between APS Bomet and Zoo who will face off in FKF Division 1 Zone B.