Shujaa to open Hong Kong Sevens campaign against Australia today

The national men’s rugby sevens team, Shujaa, will begin their quest for qualification in the sevens series by facing Australia in Group C of the Hong Kong 7’s today, Friday against Australia from 12:56pm.

Kenya will then face New Zealand at 3:47 pm today,before wrapping up their group stage with a match against the USA at 8:24 am on Saturday.

Last month, Kenya secured a spot in the World Championship after being promoted from the HSBC Sevens division 2.

Under the new format, 12 teams will compete across three events in Hong Kong (April 17-19), Valladolid (May 29-31), and Bordeaux (June 5-7) in 2026.

The top eight teams from these events will advance to the Sevens Series next year, while the bottom four will be relegated.