RugbySports

Shujaa to open Hong Kong Sevens campaign against Australia today

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

The national men’s rugby sevens team, Shujaa, will begin their quest for qualification in the sevens series by facing Australia in Group C of the Hong Kong 7’s today, Friday against Australia from 12:56pm.

Kenya will then face New Zealand at 3:47 pm today,before wrapping up their group stage with a match against the USA at 8:24 am on Saturday.

Last month, Kenya secured a spot in the World Championship after being promoted from the HSBC Sevens division 2.

Under the new format, 12 teams will compete across three events in Hong Kong (April 17-19), Valladolid (May 29-31), and Bordeaux (June 5-7) in 2026.

The top eight teams from these events will advance to the Sevens Series next year, while the bottom four will be relegated.

Messi scores twice in Miami’s frantic comeback over LAFC
Is McCarthy the man to turn around Harambeee Stars fortunes?
Karan and Nikhil pumped up ahead of the Pearl of Africa ARC Rally in Uganda
Hakizimana,Kiprop,Kagangi win second edition of Safari Gravel Series in Iten
Kibiwott Kandie suspended provisionally for breaching anti-doping rules
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article PS Ouma Oluga urges counties to prioritise practical health solutions
- Advertisement -
Latest News
PS Ouma Oluga urges counties to prioritise practical health solutions
Health NEWS
World Haemophilia Day: Over 5,000 Kenyans living with blood disorder
Local News NEWS
Infrastructure Fund to fast-track Nairobi River revival as Athi Water drives key works
Local News NEWS
Slum Soccer Starlets receive kits from Obonyo Foundation
Football Sports

You May also Like

Paris Olympics 2024Sports

Malkia goes down fighting against  Poland in second group B match

County News

Call to end stigma against intersex children in Busia

GolfSports

102 golfers to tee off at the inaugural Ruiru Open Championship

FootballSports

2025 AFCON U20 draw to be conducted Thursday in Cairo

Show More