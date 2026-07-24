BusinessLocal Business

PSV saccos urged to embrace financial literacy for growth

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Public service vehicle (PSV) Saccos have been challenged to embrace financial literacy and adopt sound business practices to unlock credit to drive their expansion.

Equity Bank Kenya Director and Head of Retail Banking Carol Rutto said while access to finance remains key, long-term growth for transport Saccos will depend on disciplined savings, prudent financial management and investments that create sustainable value for members.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

“When PSV owners are well organised, financially skilled, properly insured and able to access affordable credit and cashless payment solutions, everyone benefits through safer roads, reliable transport services, stable jobs and stronger local trade,” said Rutto during the handover of seven vehicles acquired by NAKKONS Sacco in Nyeri County.

NAKKONS Sacco Secretary Timothy Wachiuri said the acquisitions will support the sacco’s expansion plan through savings from fuel and repair cost.

“The used vehicles we previously purchased were expensive to maintain and consumed a lot of fuel. These new vehicles will reduce maintenance costs, improve reliability and enhance members’ earnings. We appreciate Equity Bank for supporting us to acquire them,” he said.

Equity Bank General Manager for the Central Region Stephen Mwaniki said the bank has tailored its asset financing solutions with needs of local transport sector to help them scale up.

Kenya-Re H1 net profit up Ksh 72M, begins Indian market
China confirms it will buy 200 Boeing jets after Trump-Xi summit
Murkomen reads sabotage in yet another blackout at JKIA
Equity Bank net profit declines to Ksh 14.5B

“We want them to grow. Supporting small and medium enterprises remains at the core of our business because they are key drivers of economic growth,” he added.

The bank says the latest investment underscores the growing role of Saccos in enabling transport operators to own productive assets, expand their businesses and improve household incomes, even as the sector grapples with rising costs and increased competition.

Nvidia unveils latest artificial intelligence chip
European businesses brace for Trump return
Raila Odinga’s legacy anchored in Vision 2030, says Secretariat
Family Bank doubles investment to provide technical skills training for 2000 youth
President Ruto commissions Ksh 6B Mombasa commuter railway
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article South Africa’s president wins bid to temporarily halt impeachment inquiry over ‘Farmgate’
Next Article Iten Court clears Kaptagat Forest fencing as community joins case
- Advertisement -
Latest News
EAC central banks call for domestic gold purchases to build reserves
Business Local Business
Gathuthi Tea Factory secures Ksh 65.2M grant for modernization
Business Local Business
Iten Court clears Kaptagat Forest fencing as community joins case
County News NEWS
South Africa’s president wins bid to temporarily halt impeachment inquiry over ‘Farmgate’
International News

You May also Like

Local BusinessNEWS

Egypt’s Elaraby Group opens Nairobi office in expansion bid

BusinessLocal Business

Glovo to invest Ksh 10B in Kenya within four years

BusinessLocal Business

Energy Catalyst brings innovators to Sankalp Africa Summit 2026

Business

KLM introduces new world business class seats

Show More