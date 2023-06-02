Sigh of relief as Govt. announces plan to re-open Garissa immigration offices

The government is set to re-open the Eastern Regional immigration offices in Garissa in an effort to facilitate expeditious processing of critical documents.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, who was on a tour of various security installations in the region, said the move was part of Kenya Kwanza administration’s efforts to enhance equal access to quality services.

“The Government will, from 1st July 2023, reopen the Immigration office in Garissa County to facilitate seamlessly and expeditious processing and issuance of passports and other critical documents to the residents of North Eastern region.” Said Kindiki.

In an effort to boost the capacity of the country’s specialized security and intelligence teams to combat terrorism and other related crimes, kindiki said the government will invest 20 billion shillings in the modernization of equipment and other facilities for various security agencies.

The modernization which will see the acquisition of modern aircrafts and firearms as well as integration of latest technologies is meant to help the country effectively deal with modern day security threats such as terrorism, cross border crime, banditry and livestock rustling, trade in illicit alcohol, drugs and psychotropic substances.

He was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow, religious leaders, regional peace Committees members, Garissa Governor Nadhif Jama as well as other political leaders from the region.