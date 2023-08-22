Social Protection: Ministry to enlist more Kenyans to Inua Jamii Programme

The Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Florence Bore has disclosed plans by the government to enroll more deserving Kenyans to the social protection programme.

In the quest to ensure sustainable livelihoods, Bore said her Ministry will in the next few weeks roll out additional social assistance initiatives and cash transfers to vulnerable persons.

Speaking after a meeting with partners in the sector, the CS noted that the Kenya Kwanza Government has put in place measures to increase the number of beneficiaries under the Inua Jamii Programmes from the current 1.2 million to 2.5 million.

“Under the President’s directive, My Ministry shall start registration of an additional Five Hundred Thousand (500,000) Inua Jamii Programme beneficiaries by September, 2023 and effect their first payment by October, 2023. I am committed to working with development partners to ensure that no one is left behind,” she said

According to Bore, President Ruto’s administration will expand the social protection kitty to cushion beneficiaries from poverty and vulnerabilities as well as improve their livelihoods.