South African star Tyla won best Afrobeats song for her irresistible break-out hit “Water” – but she used her speech to make an important point about categorisation.
“This is so special, but also bittersweet because there is a tendency to group all artists under Afrobeats,” said the star, whose music is more closely related to Amapiano.
“Even though Afrobeats has opened so many doors for us, African music is so diverse. It’s more than just Afrobeats.”
“I come from South Africa, I represent my culture,” she concluded.
Tyla won the award at an event where American star and musician Taylor Swift made history by becoming the most-awarded artist in the ceremony’s history.
Swift picked up seven prizes, including the top two awards: artist and Video of the Year. She now has 30 MTV trophies, overtaking Beyoncé as the event’s biggest winner.
Beyoncé has won 27 of the Moonman trophies, including two as a member of Destiny’s Child. However, the star was absent from the podium this year.
See the full list of winners below.
Video of the year
WINNER: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
Artist of the Year
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Song of the Year
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island
Best new artist
WINNER: Chappell Roan – Island
Best Collaboration
WINNER: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
Best pop
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Best hip-hop
WINNER: Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Best R&B
WINNER: SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Best alternative
WINNER: Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
Best rock
WINNER: Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
Best Latin
WINNER: Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Best Afrobeats
WINNER: Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records
Best K-pop
WINNER: LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records
Video for Good
WINNER: Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From Barbie)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
VMAs Most Iconic Performance
WINNER: Katy Perry – “Roar” (2013)
Best Trending Video
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba – “Mamushi” – Hot Girl Productions
Best Group
NSYNC – RCA Records
Song of Summer
WINNER: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
Technical awards
Best Direction
WINNER: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; directed by Taylor Swift
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records; cinematography by Anatol Trofimov
Best Editing
WINNER: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; editing by Chancler Haynes
Best choreography
WINNER: Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records; choreography by Charm La’Donna
Best visual effects
WINNER: Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; visual effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
Best art direction
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions; art direction by Brittany Porter
Additional reporting from Billboard and MTV.