South African star Tyla won best Afrobeats song for her irresistible break-out hit “Water” – but she used her speech to make an important point about categorisation.

“This is so special, but also bittersweet because there is a tendency to group all artists under Afrobeats,” said the star, whose music is more closely related to Amapiano.

“Even though Afrobeats has opened so many doors for us, African music is so diverse. It’s more than just Afrobeats.”

“I come from South Africa, I represent my culture,” she concluded.

Tyla won the award at an event where American star and musician Taylor Swift made history by becoming the most-awarded artist in the ceremony’s history.

Swift picked up seven prizes, including the top two awards: artist and Video of the Year. She now has 30 MTV trophies, overtaking Beyoncé as the event’s biggest winner.

Beyoncé has won 27 of the Moonman trophies, including two as a member of Destiny’s Child. However, the star was absent from the podium this year.

See the full list of winners below.

Video of the year

WINNER: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Song of the Year

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island

Best new artist

WINNER: Chappell Roan – Island

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Best pop

WINNER: Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Best hip-hop

WINNER: Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Best R&B

WINNER: SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Best alternative

WINNER: Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Best rock

WINNER: Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Best Afrobeats

WINNER: Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records

Best K-pop

WINNER: LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records

Video for Good

WINNER: Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From Barbie)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

VMAs Most Iconic Performance

WINNER: Katy Perry – “Roar” (2013)

Best Trending Video

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba – “Mamushi” – Hot Girl Productions

Best Group

NSYNC – RCA Records

Song of Summer

WINNER: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Technical awards

Best Direction

WINNER: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; directed by Taylor Swift

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records; cinematography by Anatol Trofimov

Best Editing

WINNER: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; editing by Chancler Haynes

Best choreography

WINNER: Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records; choreography by Charm La’Donna

Best visual effects

WINNER: Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; visual effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post

Best art direction

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions; art direction by Brittany Porter

Additional reporting from Billboard and MTV.