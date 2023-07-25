Kenyan band Sauti Sol has announced the dates for their final show before taking an indefinite break.

Sol Fest, categorised into the VIP show and the Fan Show, has been set for November 2 and 4 respectively.

This will be the third edition of the festival which will mark the beginning of their hiatus and will begin immediately after completing their tour in the US and Europe.

In a statement made in May, the group said that they would be taking an indefinite break as they embark on future projects.

“The upcoming tour across the US, Europe, and Canada is a chance for fans to immerse themselves in the magic of Sauti Sol one last time before the band takes a break from group projects for a while. Each performance will be infused with a sense of deep love and gratitude as the ensemble delivers their timeless hits and fan favourites that have left an indelible mark on our collective memories,” they said then.

Adding that the break would be the closing of a chapter.

“While the indefinite hiatus marks the end of a specific chapter, it also represents a new beginning for Sauti Sol.”

Tickets for Sol Fest are currently on sale

on HustleSasa.