South Sudan stun Kenya in a FIFA friendly

Harambee Stars lost 0-1 to South Sudan in an international friendly at Moi Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi.

Harambee Stars came into the match on the backdrop of a thrilling 2-1 win against Qatar four days ago and sought to extend the momentum against South Sudan.

South Sudan were quick off the mark as Kenya Police marksman slotted home the lone goal after two minutes following defensive lapse.

That was the only real chance that the Bright Stars created and went to defend it to a hilt.

Kenya,in response, launched the attacks but could not convert the few opportunities that came their way.

Michael Olunga failed to beat South Sudan’s goalkeeper Joseph Luka after being put through by Eric Ouma in the 73rd minute.

South Sudan determined to inflict the win against Kenya held on to clinch the victory.

Kenya used the fixture to prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.