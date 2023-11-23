Starlets gear up for Botswana task as WAFCON slot beckons

The national women’s soccer team Harambee Starlets intensfied its training ahead of their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Botswana on 29th November in Nairobi.

The second leg is scheduled December 5th in Gaberone.

The winner over the two legs will seal a slot at next years 12 team Women’s Africa Cup of Nations which will be held in Morrocco.

Headcoach Beldine Odemba is expected to name her final squad this week ahead of the match.

29-players are currently in camp preparing for the clash,with a bulk of those who featured in the previous round against Cameroon being retained.

Vihiga Queens Mercyline Wayodi and FK Apolonia Fier Lorna Nyarinda have made a comeback to the squad while Kenya Police Bullets Goalkeeper Mishi Mbaru, Bungoma Queens Defender Centrine Wasike, Kenya Police Bullets and Kibera Soccer Ladies Forwards Rebecca Okwaro and Nancy Atako are in line for their maiden caps.

The squad also includes Under 20 prodigys Ulinzi Starlets duo of Joy Kinglady and Fasila Odhiambo.

Goalkeeper Lilian Awuor expressed the teams preparedness ahead of the match

“We are ready for the game,Botswana is not an easy team but we are upto the task”

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Annedy Kundu (Ness Atromitou FC), Caroline Rufa (Simba Queens), Lilian Awuor (ASJ Soyaux Charente), Mishi Mbaru (Kenya Police Bullets)

Defenders

Ruth Ingosi (Simba Queens), Phoebe Owiti (Gokulam Kerala FC), Dorcas Shikobe (Sirines of Grevana), Juliet Auma (Kenya Police Bullets), Centrine Wasike (Bungoma Queens), Vivian Nasaka (Hakkarigucuspor), Enez Mango (Farul Constata), Fosca Nashivanda (Zetech Sparks)

Midfielders

Corazone Aquino (Simba Queens), Ketsia Ngaira (Ulinzi Starlets), Lorna Nyarinda (FK Apolonia Fier), Mercyline Wayodi (Vihiga Queens), Fasila Adhiambo (Ulinzi Starlets), Marjolene Nekesa (SK Slavia Praha), Cynthia Shilwatso (FC Kryvbas Women)

Forwards

Mwanalima Adam (Hakkarigucuspor), Joy Kinglady (Ulinzi Starlets), Jentrix Shikangwa (Beijing Jingtan FC), Tereza Engesha (Hyundai Steel R.A), Violet Nanjala (AMLFF LAAYOUNE), Airine Madalina (Bunyore Starlets), Elizabeth Wambui (Simba Queens) Janet Bundi (Vihiga Queens), Rebecca Okwaro (Kenya Police Bullets), Nancy Atako (Kibera Girls Soccer)