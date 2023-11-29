Starlets held by Botswana in WAFCON qualifier at Nyayo

The National Women’s soccer team Harambee Starlets were held to a 1-1 draw by Botswana in their 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier final at Nyayo National Stadium.

The return leg will be played on the 5th of this month in Botswana.

Botswana scored first goal in the 36th minute through Keitunetse Dithede. Marjoleene Nekesa equalized for Kenya from the spot shortly before halftime. Violet Nanjala missed a stoppage-time penalty as Botswana held on to force the 1-1 draw in Nairobi.

Kenya, gunning for the second appearance in the biannual tourney, stunned Cameroon 5-4 on post-match penalties in the third round.

The Beldine Odemba charges must beat Botswana by atleast two clear goals to clinch the 2024 WAFCON slot.The reverse fixture is set for December 5th in Gaberone.

The 12 team finals are set for June next year in Morroco