Azimio can call for protests as long as its peaceful, says President Ruto

President William Ruto says he has no issue with Azimio leader Raila Odinga organizing protests next week.

Speaking in an interview in his 3 day tour in France, Ruto said the protests should not to lead to destruction of property and businesses of hardworking Kenyans.

“I have no problem with Raila Odinga organising protests. What I have told Raila Odinga and company is, let them not engage in destruction of property,” the President said

His sentiments were echoed by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala who urged Azimio to engage in peaceful protests as they raise their concerns on Finance Bill 2023.

“We have a duty to protect our nation from election losers who never tire to sabotage our economy after every five years,” he said

Azimio Coalition leadership yesterday announced plans to hold a consultation on Tuesday next week to discuss the Finance Bill 2023.

According to the coalition, the forum will be part of Azimio la Umoja’s efforts to engage with the public on key economic issues as it decides whether to return to nationwide protests.

The coalition reiterated that the government must ensure the national budget reflects the needs of Kenyans.