State commits to revamp TVETs, Mudavadi says

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has expressed the Government’s commitment to bolstering Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions countrywide.

Mudavadi, who is also the acting Cabinet Secretary for Education said in alignment with the evolving global landscape in science, technology, and innovation, the government is committed to enhancing TVETs with a focus on equipping trainers with sustainable and progressive skills and competencies to meet the demands of the labour market.

Mudavadi made the remarks Wednesday after he joined President William Ruto at the closing ceremony to mark a century of Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Kenya, at the Kabete National Polytechnic.

Mudavadi said the government aims to ensure that graduates from the TVET system are well-prepared for job opportunities both locally and internationally, while also fostering an environment that encourages self-reliance and entrepreneurship.