State, Counties to enhance mental health of caregivers

The Ministry of Health inconjuction with County Governments will enhance mental wellness in workplaces across the health sector to curb suicides, Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has said.

Condoling with the family and friends of the late Medical Intern Desree Barasa who worked at the Gatundu County Referral Hospital before her demise, CS Barasa said the move will ensure that support systems are strengthened and that those facing challenges dont feel alone.

CS Barasa said her death was stark reminder of the silent struggles that many, including those in the healthcare profession often endure.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Health, I extend our deepest condolences to Dr Moraa’s family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. This tragedy calls upon us to renew our commitment to addressing the growing mental health burden in our country,” the Health CS said on Wednesday.