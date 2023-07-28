The EU, which considers Morocco as a crucial and privileged partner, allowed itself to be infected with a bothersome visitor.

Russia has irreversibly established the principle of participation limited to African countries recognized by the United Nations by formally inviting to its summit, for the second time in a row, the only African governments that receive official recognition on its part.

In fact, Russia has invited all African states with which it has bilateral relationsand which are recognized by the UN, despite pressure from certain countries, such as South Africa and Algeria, who are using their friendship with Moscow to compel the “polisario” to attend this summit.

The Russian decision, made sovereignly for the second time in a row, is thus not determined by the exigencies of the moment or the requirements of the event in issue.

Indeed, the initial language of all of these official papers begins, “We, the Heads of State and Government of the Russian Federation and the African States recognized by the United Nations,” and continues, ”

Although neither its institutions nor its member states recognize the latter, the EU paradoxically acquiesced by offering a folding seat at the Brussels summit to a notorious criminal who has denounced the UN-sponsored ceasefire agreement and threatens Morocco’s security, as well as peace and stability in the EU’s immediate vicinity.

In the face of separatists, it is envious of the geographical integrity of its member states.

In other words, firmness and intransigence on matters of principle are choices that pay off.

Several of Morocco’s partners have made this choice. Russia, which took the plunge in 2019, is now sticking to its commitments.

That spares nearly none of them, the EU should be just as envious of Morocco’s security and stability, which it properly regards as a crucial and privileged partner.

Russia, which took the plunge in 2019, is now honoring its pledges