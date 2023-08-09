The three MPs who never speak in the House

Three MPs re-elected to the 13th Parliament are in the spotlight once again for not making any contribution to the National Assembly as part of their legislative role.

According to a maiden scorecard by Mzalendo Trust for the 13th Parliament released a year later since Kenyans went to the polls on August 9 to elect their leaders, MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), George Aladwa (Makadara) and Samuel Arama (Nakuru) are on the list of silent MPs.

The three who were named in previous scorecards of the 12th Parliament are among 15 MPs who have not said a word on the floor of the current House.

The report further lists members who are yet to make a maiden speech in the National Assembly. They include Ronald Karauri (Kasarani), Mohamed Soud (Mvita), Paul Chebor (Rongai), Ernest Kagesi (Vihiga), Joseph Iraya (nominated), Teresia Wanjiru (nominated), Elizabeth Kailemia (Meru Woman Rep.) and Muthoni Marubu (Lamu Woman Rep).

The latest Mzalendo Trust survey at the same time rates MPs Makali Mulu (Kitui Central), Beatrice Elachi (Dagoretti North), James Nyikal (Seme) and Ken Chonga (Kilifi South) as the most active members in the house.

The members were scored highly for raising key issues affecting Kenyans among them food security, drought and conservation of the environment.

Unfortunately, the report shows that Parliament’s priorities are at odds with citizens’ expectations during the past year.

“There has been a mismatch between citizens’ expectations and Parliament’s actions. Whereas citizens have invested heavily in public participation, the results have not been reflected in the most anticipated legislative proposals,” says Mzalendo Trust Executive Director, Caroline Gaita,

“For instance, despite public outcry on the high cost of living, members of the National Assembly did not heed Kenyans’ calls to reject certain punitive clauses of the Finance Bill, 2023. The exercise was marred by political chicanery and sharp partisan positions that obscured objectivity in debating the proposals of the Bill” she adds.

In addition, the Senate voted down the Division of Revenue Bill 2023 which had proposed an additional allocation of Ksh 22 billion to counties.

Gaita is consequently challenging the legislators to rise to the occasion by ensuring The 13th Parliament’s legislative agenda reflects the expectations of Kenyans.

“This can be done by entrenching public participation, and ensuring it is not a mere procedural technicality,” says Ms Gaita.

Senate top contributors

In the Senate, the top contributors were Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Eddy Oketch (Migori), John Kinyua (Laikipia) and Mohamed Faki (Mombasa).

Some of the issues that they raised touched on land historical injustices, promotion of mental health and education for learners with disabilities.

During this period, key areas of concern among Kenyans were the high cost of living, high rate of unemployment, prolonged drought, insecurity, the Shakahola Massacre, cost of energy, implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum, public debt, sexual abuse in workplaces, the welfare of migrant workers, state of healthcare and NHIF, food security, police brutality, climate concerns, state of mental health and land matters.

The Parliamentary Monitoring Organization has been releasing the scorecard since 2014.

The survey usually assesses participation in parliament sessions for each MP, taking note of the number of times the MPs had given a speech in parliament or contributed to parliamentary debates.

It also highlights the performance of youthful MPs.

Least active MPs

George Aladwa Omwera (Makadara) – ODM, Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West) – Jubilee, Oscar Sudi (Kapseret Constituency) – UDA, Ernest Ogesi (Vihiga) – ANC, Fred Kapondi (Mt. Elgon) UDA, Charles Gimose (Hamisi) – ANC, Feisal Bader (Msambweni) – UDA and Innocent Momanyi (Bobasi) – Wiper.

Others are Ronald Karauri (Kasarani) – Independent, Mohamed Soud (Mvita) – ODM, Paul Chebor (Rongai) – UDA, Joseph Iraya Wainaina (Nominated) – UDA, Teresia Wanjiru Mwangi (Nominated) – UDA, Elizabeth Kailemia (Meru) -UDA, and Muthoni Marubu (Lamu) – Independent.

Most Active Youth MPs are Gitonga Mukunji (Manyatta) – UDA, Irene Mayaka (Nominated) – ODM , Josses Lelmengit (Emngwen) – UDA, Robert Ngui Basil (Yatta) – Wiper, Joshua Kimilu (Kaiti) – Wiper and Amos Mwago (Starehe) – Jubilee

Least Active Youth MPs are Japheth Nyakundi (Kitutu Chache North) – UDA, Zaheer Jhanda (Nyaribari Chache) – UDA, and Teresia Wanjiru Mwangi (Nominated) – UDA