Three dead as three-storey building collapses in Murang’a

Bodies of three people were recovered from the debris of a three-storey building that collapsed in Murang’a town on Monday evening.

Four other people were rescued from the ill-fated building that collapsed while under construction and are recuperating at Murang’a Level Five hospital

Speaking at the site of the incident, Murang’a East Deputy County Commissioner said that the rescue efforts are expected to continue as it is feared that about 20 people were in the building when it collapsed.

Personnel and Machinery have been mobilised from the National Disaster Management Unit, KDF, Red Cross and the county government among other departments to help in the ongoing rescue mission.

The three-storey building is said to have been built on riparian land; county officers are expected to issue an official statement on the cause of the tragedy.