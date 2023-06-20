Adel Balala crowned champion of the Ruiru Open Championship

Adel Balala emerged as the triumphant champion of the 1st ever Ruiru Open Championship held over the weekend at Ruiru Sports Club.

The golf tournament was part of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championships (KAGC) which was organized by the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) and sponsored by NCBA.

Balala displayed exceptional skill and finesse, recording an impressive score of 218 gross to secure the overall victory. The tournament brought together a field of over 100 golfers who showcased impressive golfing talent.

In the ladies’ category, Chanelle Wangari emerged as the overall and only lady with a commendable score of 227 over the three days.

Nelly Wainaina, Group Director Marketing Communication & citizenship, NCBA Group, expressed the bank’s commitment to growing the sport at a regional level. She emphasized on the importance of creating platforms that allow golfers to excel and achieve greatness.

“NCBA’s continued support for sports development in Kenya underscores the bank’s commitment to nurturing talent and driving excellence across various disciplines. Through our partnership with KGU, NCBA aims to inspire golfers to reach new heights and continue their pursuit of greatness.”

“Our partnership with KGU has been a hole-in-one! and we remain committed to supporting and promoting golf as part of our strategic vision, enabling the growth of the sport while building strong connections with customers and communities.” She added.

Also present at the event was the Golf Captain Jesse Ndegwa who said that the success of the event has set the stage for future championships that will continue to elevate the sport and create memorable experiences for players and fans alike.

“The Ruiru Open Championship has been a phenomenal success, capturing the essence of the sport with its thrilling competition and showcasing the immense talent of our country’s golfers. The partnership between Ruiru Sports Club and NCBA has played a pivotal role in creating this exceptional tournament, providing a platform for players to demonstrate their skills and passion for the game.”

The next NCBA sponsored KAGC event will be the Victoria Cup that is scheduled to take place in Tanzania next weekend.