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Three suspects in murder of Cheptais businessman arrested

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of 61-year-old businessman Nathan Masai Wasama in Cheptais, Bungoma County, have arrested three suspects with the hunt for additional suspects ongoing.

Wasama was shot dead on the night of August 8, 2026, at his shop in Tuikut Trading Centre, Sasur Location, Cheptais Sub-County, after four men arrived at the trading centre on two motorcycles.

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Preliminary investigations established that one of the pillion passengers alighted, walked into Wasama’s shop and shot him before fleeing with his accomplices. A woman was also shot and injured during the incident and remains admitted at a local hospital in stable condition.

Following credible leads, detectives first arrested Oscar Koech Sakong, one of the suspects linked to the murder.

The dragnet has since widened. On Tuesday, detectives, acting on a search warrant, raided a residence in Marigo Village, Cheptais Location, where they arrested two more suspects: Wycliffe Chesubei Ngeiwa, alias Chota, and Geoffrey Makwere Masai.

The operation also yielded a haul of items including a military-style smoke jacket, a stun grenade, three axes, a crowbar, three folding pangas, two pangas, two knives, five arrows, three motorcycles, two mobile phones and an iPod.

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The two suspects are currently in custody as detectives process them for arraignment and seek custodial orders to facilitate further investigations.

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