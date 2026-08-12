Nationwide PWDs tax exemption verification underway

A multi-agency team led by the National Council for Persons with Disabilities has begun verifying the eligibility of persons with disabilities for tax exemption.

Speaking during the two-day exercise at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, NCPWD Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Munene said the nationwide exercise is aimed at providing tax relief for PWDs in formal and informal employment as stipulated under the Act for Persons with Disabilities.

Dr. Munene noted the month-long activity had commenced in Kisii, which is a strategic region serving more than seven neighbouring counties and the team had vetted more than 400 persons.

He lauded the verification team for the successful collaboration and urged persons with disabilities to take advantage of the opportunity to apply for tax exemption in the designated 12 counties where the exercise will be conducted.

The CEO added they are in the final stages of operationalizing the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2025 which will advance human rights and restructure enforcement.

Kisii NCPWD officer Gabriella Ogom noted the verification exercise involved assessing the registration of persons with disability, proof of income and whether they are tax compliant.

Ogom said that PWDs who fail to meet the eligibility criteria can appeal the decision of the assessment team to ensure their rights are safeguarded.

She added the tax exemption exercise had been digitized via the e-Citizen platform and once a PWD had submitted an application, they were required to turn up for the physical assessment.

The Head of the Assessment Team at KTRH, Shem Onserio highlighted the requirements for the assessment including a national identity card (ID) and birth certificate for minors who should be accompanied by the next of kin.

Onserio also urged the PWDs to turn up in large numbers for the exercise, adding that it is key for the planning of government programmes for PWDs.