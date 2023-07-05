TSC announces 20,000 paid internship posts for teachers

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced 18,000 job vacancies for intern teachers in junior Secondary Schools and a further 2,000 in Public Primary Schools to support the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum.

In a circular, the commission says the Teacher Internship Programme is a one-year programme meant to equip and sustain the competencies of persons entering the teaching service.

The commission further says teacher interns attached to primary schools will be eligible for a monthly stipend of Sh15,000, while those attached to JSS will be eligible for a monthly stipend of Sh20,000.

In addition, on successful completion of the internship programme, teacher interns will be awarded a certificate. To qualify as a JSS intern teacher, a candidate must be a Kenyan citizen and a registered teacher with TSC.

Persons with disabilities (PWDs) and teachers from TVET institutions have also been encouraged to apply.

The commission in addition says applicants should be unemployed and not previously employed by the Commission as an intern or on permanent and pensionable terms.

The deadline for application is on July 10, 2023.