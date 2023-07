Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai has been arrested for assaulting a Kenya Power official.

The arrest comes after a video of the MP roughing up the Kenya Power engineer surfaced online on Tuesday evening.

It is the alleged that Kenya Power officer was seeking to disconnect an illegal power line at the legislator’s home in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

The MP is also alleged to have attempted to draw his gun during the scuffle which happened on Monday.

More to follow…