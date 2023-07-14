Students from the MOHI Technical Training Institute in Nairobi were today trained on job application, CV writing and interview skills by BrighterMonday.

The training which is part of the leading recruitment firm aims at impacting the students with soft skills that they can use when applying for various jobs within the Kenya and global markets.

“Today majority of our college and university graduates fail to secure jobs because they are not equipped with job interview skills like a presentable resume, interview techniques and soft skills of presentation. This is why we are partnering with MOHI technical institute to train over 500 students on these job market skills,” says BrighterMonday Chief Executive Officer, Chris Otundo.

This is part of the firm’s Corporate Social Investment program that aims to equip millions of Kenyan youth with job placement and interview skills.

Chris further added that “As a company we have a plan of training and equipping youth with the right soft skills that they can combine with their hard skills to acquire jobs or even pitch for a business funding for those interested in self-employment.

Cynthia Wairimu, a student at the MOHI technical institute laments the challenges she faces whenever presented with a job interview opportunity.

“Confidence and a good resume has always been among the challenges I have faced so far, but today with this kind of training I can say that I have gained the basic soft skills that are one needs when attending a job interview, “comments Ms Wairimu.

The Beauty therapy students also reveals that most of her peers fail to secure jobs during an interview because of poor research and preparations.

“You will find that someone has no idea of the role they are applying for or they don’t understand what the pay range in that job category hence they end up flopping at the negotiation table. We understand that the job market is very competitive and training institutions should invest in such forums where their students gained the interview skills that they can use to beat the interviewers at their game and secure their dream jobs,”Ms Wairimu affirms.

MOHI institute runs TVET program under the Mission of Hope International-a global non-governmental organization that aims to transform lives through Christ.

“This institute and the entire organization are geared towards addressing the social problems like unemployment and that’s why we work in slum areas where government are not able. Unemployment in the slums is rampant because the dwellers lack skills hence we offer a three months program that equip them with job skills they can tap into to make a living,” comments Dr. Charles Omwanza, Principal, MOHI Technical Training Institute.

Currently the institute runs a number TVET centres located at Joska area, Dandora, Huruma, Kariobangi North and Turkana County.

Dr. Omwanza opines that, “We are trying to reach the marginalized youth in every corner of this country in a bid to scale down unemployment as well as poverty .This training forum is something that we shall be undertaking as an institute where our students will be trained on the job interview skillset, we plan to have at least 500 every quarter.”

BrighterMonday, a job matching platform emerged the overall winner at the prestigious Kenya E-commerce Awards under the category of Best E-Recruitment Platform. It also won the Best recruitment firm category at the Pacesetter Awards.