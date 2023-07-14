War on terror intensifies as police arrest two suspects enroute to Somalia

Police have apprehended four suspects who were heading to Somalia to join Al-Shabaab.

Abdirahman Shaffi Mkwatili aged 25 years and Sadam Jafari Kitia aged 30 years were arrested in Moyale on July 12 while heading to Somalia.

“The suspects revealed to the police that they were indeed heading to Somalia to join Al-Shabaab after being recruited and facilitated by their handlers in Tanzania,” a police source says

The arrests come barely two weeks after three other Tanzanian citizens Abdul Saif Salimu, Zuberi Ngare Mtondoo and Seif Abdalla Juma were arrested after members of the public reported their presence in the area.

The police further reported that in the recent past a Ugandan national was arrested in Liboi on his way to Somalia.

Security officials have urged members of the public to be cautious and share any information, especially the movement of foreigners who are unsure of their destinations.