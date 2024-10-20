Two rescued after building collapses in Kahawa West

Two people have been rescued and rushed to hospital following the collapse of a building along Station Road in Kahawa West.

In an update, the Kenya Red Cross confirmed that a multi-agency team is conducting a search and rescue operation in an effort to find any other survivors.

In a statement Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said the households in the affected building had been issued an evacuation notice last week by the County Planning Department.

“Households had been evacuated last week following notice by the County Planning Department,” said Sakaja.

The Governor has assured rescue efforts are ongoing and subsequent situation updates will be provided.

According to the National Construction Authority (NCA), the collapsed building had been condemned by the Multi-Sectoral Agency Consultative Committee (MSACC) after an inspection conducted on Wednesday, 16th October 2024.

NCA says an enforcement order for the immediate evacuation of tenants was successfully carried out after which the the building owner was directed to submit a structural integrity report within 14 days.

However, the building collapsed before the report could be provided.