Driver of the killer trailer at Londiani accident denied bail

A Molo Court has turned down a bail application by a Rwandese long-distance truck driver facing 90 criminal charges for causing the deaths of 53 people at Londiani Junction in Kericho County through careless driving.

This is after Molo Chief Magistrate Elena Nderitu ruled that 52-year-old Philbert Mutuyemugu is a flight risk and lacked adequate surety to warrant the court to grant him bail.

“Since the incident occurred on 30th June this year, no kin or employer paid him a visit at the hospital facility where he was admitted after sustaining serious injuries,” Nderitu stated.

Nderitu also noted that the nature of the charges was a factor worth considering given that he is facing mass killings and secondary charges of dangerous driving that attract a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and thus is likely to abscond trial.

“In the face of this magnitude of charges where among them, Mutuyemugu is facing not just one but 53 charges of causing death by dangerous driving, I am persuaded that the likelihood of him absconding trial is true,’’ said Nderitu.

Additionally, the Chief Magistrate pointed out that Mutuyemugu who is a long-distance driver had no particular residence or address where he can be found in Kenya and thus should remain in custody until the case is heard and determined.

Mutuyemugu had Wednesday during plea taking requested the court to release him on favourable bail terms as he wanted to reunite with his family in Rwanda and have him treated for the serious injuries he sustained during the accident that left him confined in a wheelchair and the court assured him of getting appropriate treatment from the health facilities available.

Mutuyemugu pleaded not guilty to 53 counts of causing death through dangerous driving, causing serious injuries to 25 people during the accident, and causing damage to 10 vehicles.

The ill-fated trailer was on that day headed to Kericho when its brakes failed at the said junction and rammed into several vehicles including matatus, motorbikes and killed over 50 people while others sustained injuries.

The hearing of the case has been set for 30th August, 2023.