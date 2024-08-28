Two suspected Mpox cases in Kisumu test negative

Two suspected Mpox cases in Kisumu have tested negative as the county department of health scales up surveillance and preparedness.

County Executive Committee Member (CECM) in charge of Medical Services, Public Health and Sanitation Dr. Gregory Ganda said samples tested at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) laboratories in Kisumu confirmed that the patients from Kisumu East Sub-County were Mpox free.

In a statement to the media, Dr. Ganda said the cases have been effectively managed at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) and the patients discharged.

However, he said, the county government was not leaving anything to chance and has put in place stringent measures to address potential outbreak of the disease in the area.

Dr. Ganda said County and Sub-County Response Teams had been activated and trained on Mpox management adding that the training shall be cascaded to reach all health officers in the area.

A digital screening tool that explains Mpox case definitions (suspected, probable and confirmed) has been developed and circulated to health provider to ensure that all cases are detected and reported in a timely manner.

“We have established a testing protocol including specimen collection and referral to a Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) laboratory,” he said.

An Emergency Operations Centre has been established to coordinate and streamline response to the disease with an isolation ward set up at the Kisumu County Referral Hospital to manage any cases, he added.

Dr. Ganda said his department was working on a Comprehensive Risk Communication Strategy to keep the public informed on new developments on the disease.

“We assure the public of our preparedness and remain committed to keeping them informed and safe as we navigate through this situation,” he said.