US and Canada recall Kenyan made baby jeans over choking hazard

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled over 100,000 pairs of jeans made in Kenya for babies and distributed at retail outlets in America over faulty features.

According to CPSC, the baby jeans feature metal snaps that could fall off and potentially choke babies and toddlers.

The recall applies to two jeans styles, with 97,400 sold in the U.S. and another 1,800 sold in Canada.

The affected styles are the Baby and Toddler Boy Basic Stretch Straight Leg Jeans sold in sizes 6-9 months to 5T with the style number 3022341 in the Dustbowl Wash from vendor number 7000541 which was sold from September 2022 through March 2023 while 3022342 in the Telford Wash from vendor number 7000541 was carried in stores from January-June this year.

Retail establishments have been directed to contact the parents of the item purchasers and make the return process as simple as possible (with full reimbursements) in response to the identified safety issues.

The firm says it has received one report of snaps detaching from the jeans though no injuries have been reported.

According to the Secaucus, N.J.-based children’s wear retailer, the $25 bottom was manufactured in Kenya, where government leaders are renewing efforts to revitalize a down-on-its-luck textile sector battling cheap secondhand garment imports.

Clothes exported to the US are manufactured at garment companies operating in the Export Processing Zones (EPZ) in Nairobi and Machakos counties.

The clothes are exported under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) arrangements that give garment manufacturers in Africa preferential access to the US market.

Children’s apparel products commonly face compliance problems. CPSC recalled flammable kids’ pajamas in June and February while Amazon robes were similarly found to put kids at risk of suffering burn injuries.