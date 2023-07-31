Vesha Okello, the first-born daughter of personality Akothee, has officially launched her wine and gastro bar called Chateau 254 Cellar & Gastro Club.

The new wine bar located on General Mathenge road is set to offer an exploration of wine and food pairing, the perfect spot for foodies and wine enthusiasts.

Speaking at the launch of her event, Vesha said, “In life, you need to find people who believe in you more than you believe in yourself, and they will help you achieve more than you ever thought possible.”

Adding that the new venture was a dream turned reality.

“A dream turned reality, where food, wine, and friends unite. To my exclusive invited guests, I am eternally grateful that you graced my occasion with your presence. Thank you for being a part of this remarkable journey of flavours and friendship!”

The event was attended by Kenyan celebrities, socialities, influencers and media personalities including Dr Ofweneke, Phoina Tosha, Sean Andrew, actress Jacky Vike aka Awinja, Actress Wilbroda, Eddie Butita, Mwende Macharia, JB Juura, Sadia, Sandra Dacha, Cebbie Koks, Rue Baby, Karen Nyamu, Pinky Ghelani and Betty Kyallo.

Media personality, Pinky Ghelani, later went on to congratulate Vesha on her new business calling the wine selection amazing.

“…congratulations on the opening of the cutest wine bar! I can see so many of us hosting celebrations and sharing intimate talks with people that matter to us. The wine selection is amazing and the food was delish and the company was amazing,” Pinky said.

*A wine and gastronomy bar offers a selection of wines and drinks and inspired food in a casual luxury setting. The aim of such establishments is to offer unique and expert insight into great wine selection and food pairings.