Haiti welcomes Kenya-led multinational force offer

Report by BBC

Haiti has welcomed ”with great interest” Kenya’s offer to lead a multinational force to restore order.

Haiti Foreign Minister Jean Victor Geneus said he appreciated the expression of African solidarity.

The Caribbean nation is suffering from a surge in gang violence and is in a deep security, political and humanitarian crisis.

Earlier Kenyan Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua said a quick fix to Haiti’s problems would not be possible, but the mission would aim to stabilise the situation and train a proper Haitian police force.

Mr Mutua said the people of Haiti had suffered enough, and Kenya felt a responsibility to help its brothers and sisters in the African diaspora.