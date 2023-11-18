World Cup Qualifiers: Ivory Coast hit nine past Seychelles to top group H

Ivory Coast – hosts of the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations – overwhelmed Seychelles 9-0 in a one-sided Group F encounter in Abidjan.

A Sebastien Haller penalty on 20 minutes started the rout with Nottingham Forest’s Ibrahim Sangare on target four minutes later.

There were two goals apiece for Karim Konate and Hamed Traore with Simon Adringa, Seko Fofana and Jean-Philippe Krasso also on the score sheet.

Following the win Ivory Cost is now top of group H that also includes Kenya.

Ivory Coast went tops courtesy of a superior goal difference with Burundi and Gabon in second and third positions respectively.

Kenya is fourh after an opening 1-2 loss against Gabon while Seychelles is bottom of the pool.

Kenya is set to face Seychelles in its second group match on Monday in Abidjan and will be seeking to bounce back after the opening loss.

Mali had to work hard for their 3-1 win over Chad in Group I, securing the win thanks to goals from Kamory Doumbia, Youssoufou Niakate and Ibrahima Sissoko.

Meanwhile, Leicester City striker Patson Daka scored twice as Zambia came from behind to beat Congo 4-2 in their first Group E fixture in Ndola, with former Rangers forward Fashion Sakala also on the scoresheet for the Chipolopolo.

Veteran forward Youssef Msakni was amongst the goals as Tunisia secured a comfortable 4-0 win over Sao Tome e Principe at the start of their Group H campaign.