3 Brown Cheese Company managers in custody for strip searching employees

Three managers from Brown Cheese Company in Tigoni Kiambu County suspected of conducting an inappropriate body search on female workers have been arrested.

Those arrested included the plant’s Quality Assurance Manager, Human Resource Manager, and HR assistant.

Sub-County Police Commander Philip Mwania said the suspects will be arraigned in court once investigations are complete.

Kiambu County Women Representative Ann Wamuratha while raising the matter in the National Assembly condemned the incident demanding security agencies act on the management of the company.

In the disturbing Tuesday incident, several female employees were forced to strip naked after a used sanitary towel was found in the wrong disposal bin.

In a statement, the company said the incident was regrettable and the suspects were suspended.

“As senior leaders of Brown’s, we were deeply saddened to learn that an incident involving women’s health occurred at our facility recently. As soon as the matter was brought to our attention, the individuals involved were suspended pending the Company’s investigation,” the statement read in part.

The company reiterated that Brown’s is a women-led business and works hard to provide a working environment that is safe for all employees.

“The company is engaging a third-party HR company to conduct an independent investigation of the matter and allow all employees a chance to discuss the matter with an external party in a safe and private matter.

“We are further engaging a women’s health expert to help sensitize staff, improve communication, and strengthen our existing policies and procedures,” the statement concluded.

Senator Gloria Orwoba, who initially made the incident public, received a distress call regarding the matter on Monday night.

“I got a report about an incident at Brown Cheese Company in Limuru that the Quality Assurance Manager had found a sanitary towel put in the wrong bin,” Orwoba posted on her social media platforms.

“The manager allegedly got all the women from the team and told them to undress so that she could check who was on her periods so that they could punish them for putting the towel in that bin,”

She added that despite her intervention, the matter had escalated.

“It is unfortunate that the matter at Browns Cheese Company in Limuru has escalated despite this morning’s intervention through my office,” she added.

“It is essential for all institutions to adopt the MHM Policy in Kenya for the benefit of all stakeholders.”