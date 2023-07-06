Owalo: Gov’t fully embraces ongoing digital revolution

Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo Thursday said that the Kenya Kwanza Government has fully embraced the ongoing digital revolution.

“We are doing everything possible within both the regulatory and technical environments to make our country Africa’s silicon savanna,” he said.

Speaking during the launch of the Airtel Kenya 5th Generation Wireless Cellular Network, otherwise known as 5G, Owalo said that this platform is yet another major milestone, in the growth of Kenya’s mobile telephony and data services.

In addition, he noted that it was a critical step in the right direction as Kenya’s success hinges greatly on the connectivity of people, and on meaningful universal access to the digital infrastructure.

“The 5G signal network in our country is opening up limitless possibilities on the Internet for our tech-savvy population, and especially for the youthful segments of this population,” he said.

Further, the CS said that put together with digital skills, creativity, business acumen, and affordability, the 5G network promises to be a critical catalyst to our emerging digital economy.

“We are building the infrastructure, equipping our people with the digital skills, and sensitizing them to the reality that is the digital revolution. We are also addressing the affordability of access and protecting both critical infrastructure and personal privacy, as well as data security.”

In conclusion, Owalo noted that with the digital revolution, Kenyans will leave behind expensive congestion on the roads and other modes of travel, in pursuit of services that can be obtained within minutes, through the digital platform.

“Think of the inconveniences of long queues that our people have made over the years when applying for such things as birth certificates, identity cards, title deeds, passports and other travel documents, certificates of good conduct, driver’s licenses, and many other documents,” he said.

“Yes, all this is soon going to be history. Kenyans abroad will no longer need to travel back home for passports and other documents.”