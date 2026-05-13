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98 graduate from Bandari Academy, boosting maritime workforce

The course equips graduates with internationally recognised safety competencies, enabling them to explore opportunities in shipping, offshore operations, cruise tourism, port management, logistics, and marine services.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

98 students have completed the Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) Basic Safety and Security Course, marking another milestone in strengthening Kenya’s maritime workforce and advancing the country’s Blue Economy agenda.

The training programme was conducted through a partnership between Bandari Maritime Academy, Kenya Utalii College, Tinderet Integrated Technical Training College, and Kenya Tourism Board, under the sponsorship of the office of Tinderet Member of Parliament, Julius Melly.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, BMA CEO Dr Eric Katana, in a speech read by Senior Deputy Director Enock Mong’are Okwema commended the MP for creating opportunities for young Kenyans to pursue careers in the maritime sector.

“I sincerely applaud Julius Melly and June Chepkemoi (CEO Kenya Tourism Board) for their visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to youth empowerment through skills development and employment creation. Your investment in maritime training transcends individual transformation—it strengthens Kenya’s Blue Economy agenda and opens pathways for our young people,” said Dr Katana.

The STCW course is approved by the International Maritime Organization

Dr Katana noted that completion of the Basic Safety and Security Course equips the graduates with internationally recognised safety competencies, enabling them to explore opportunities in shipping, offshore operations, cruise tourism, port management, logistics, and marine services.

“Your entry into this dynamic sector requires internationally recognised safety competencies — a non-negotiable standard that protects lives and upholds global maritime safety, and today you achieved that milestone,” he emphasised.

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The STCW course is approved by the International Maritime Organization as the basic safety training requirement for seafarers worldwide. In Kenya, the course is the minimum entry qualification for individuals seeking employment aboard ocean-going vessels. The skills acquired also prepare individuals to respond effectively to emergencies in other water bodies, including lakes.

Tinderet MP Julius Melly applauded Bandari Maritime Academy for its professionalism in conducting the one-week training programme. He encouraged the graduates to uphold the values of hard work, honesty, integrity, and faithfulness instilled by the academy.

The legislator further assured the graduates that the government remains committed to supporting Kenyan youth in securing employment opportunities, while urging them to remain patient as efforts continue to create more openings in the maritime sector.

Speaking during the ceremony, Board Member of Tinderet Integrated Technical Training College, Eng. Julius Tai described the graduation as one of the institution’s key initiatives in empowering youth through technical and vocational training.

He reaffirmed the college’s commitment to a continued partnership with Bandari Maritime Academy.

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