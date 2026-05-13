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Court to hear Dr. Gikonyo testimony in Gachagua impeachment petition

Former Deputy President insists Parliament acted unfairly while he was admitted to Karen Hospital.

Eric Biegon and Ruth Wamboi
By Eric Biegon and Ruth Wamboi
2 Min Read
Dr Dan Gikonyo is the founder and director of The Karen Hospital. Photo by Ruth Wambui.

The founder and director of The Karen Hospital, Dr Dan Gikonyo, is scheduled to testify at the Milimani Law Courts in the impeachment petition filed by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Dr Gikonyo is expected to offer insights into Gachagua’s medical condition during the October 2024 impeachment proceedings in Parliament.

Gachagua, who is also attending the hearing alongside his wife Dorcas, is challenging his removal from office, arguing that the impeachment process was unfair and unprocedural. He maintains that he was admitted to Karen Hospital during the proceedings and was denied a fair opportunity to defend himself before the National Assembly and the Senate.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in court with his wife, Dorcas Gachagua.

Dr Gikonyo arrived in court on Wednesday morning, where he is expected to face questioning from lawyers representing both the Senate and the National Assembly.

The hearing follows a ruling by a three-judge bench last week, which allowed the admission of a supplementary affidavit filed by Gachagua’s legal team.

The affidavit reportedly contains additional details about Gachagua’s health condition during the impeachment proceedings. The judges determined that the affidavit had been properly filed and should remain on record in the interest of justice.

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Lawyers representing Gachagua argued that the affidavit is crucial in clarifying the circumstances surrounding his illness and treatment at the time Parliament voted to impeach him.

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