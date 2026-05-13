Kenya backs African health sovereignty with major push for local vaccine production

Kenya is positioning local pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing at the centre of Africa’s health sovereignty agenda.

The Cabinet Secretary for Health Aden Duale has called for accelerated investment, technology transfer, and stronger regional collaboration to strengthen the continent’s resilience against future health shocks.

Speaking during the High-Level Ministerial Roundtable on Local Manufacturing held on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit 2026, Duale said Africa must urgently scale up domestic production of medicines and vaccines to reduce dependence on external supply chains exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The discussions focused on sustainable financing, technology transfer, regulatory harmonisation, strategic partnerships, and expanding regional market access for African manufacturers.

“Health security cannot be outsourced. Countries that do not produce essential health products remain exposed to external shocks,” said Duale.

The Cabinet Secretary highlighted Kenya’s ongoing investments through the Kenya BioVax Institute, including a USD 60.8 million fill-and-finish vaccine facility with a production capacity of 72 million doses annually, and a USD 248 million end-to-end manufacturing facility at Konza Technopolis.

He further noted that Kenya is strengthening regulatory systems towards attaining WHO Global Benchmarking Tool Maturity Level 3, while advancing reforms to digitise supply chains and strengthen institutions such as KEMSA.

The roundtable brought together African leaders, policymakers, development partners, manufacturers, and global health institutions, including President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana, WHO Regional Director for Africa Prof. Mohamed Yakub Janabi, Morocco Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, Tunisia Prime Minister Sara Zaafarani, Africa CDC Director General Dr. Jean Kaseya, representatives from Amref Health Africa, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and other global partners.