Acclaimed Seven’s Circuit referee Adrian Mauritz conducts capacity building for match officials

Over 40 match officials benefited from the training conducted by Kenya Rugby Union, KRU, and led by acclaimed Rugby Seven’s circuit match official Adriaan Mauritz Jacobs.

The camp was organised by KRU, in collaboration with Rugby Africa.

Jacobs’ visit provided an opportunity for Kenya’s match officials to gain insights into international officiating standards and current trends in the game. His visit follows an earlier engagement with leading international referee Rasta Rasivhenge as KRU continues to invest in the development of match officials.

The programme will also continue into the Kabeberi7s, scheduled this weekend 15–16 August 2026, where five Rugby Africa match officials will join the tournament as guest officials. They will work alongside officials, creating an opportunity for further knowledge sharing and alignment of officiating approaches across the National Sevens Circuit.

As part of the programme, Jacobs also held an online workshop with club coaches, focusing on current trends in officiating and expectations of match officials. The session helped coaches better understand refereeing approaches and prepare their players to adapt to different match situations.