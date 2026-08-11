Mbadi defends Vision 2060, says Kenya needs new development blueprint

Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has defended the proposed Vision 2060, asserting that Kenya requires a new long-term development framework as Vision 2030 approaches its final years.

Mbadi emphasised that the proposed vision should not be viewed as a personal initiative of President William Ruto, but as a national undertaking to be shaped by public participation, in accordance with the 2010 Constitution.

“I’ve heard people say, ‘Why has Ruto developed another vision?’ Ruto has not developed a vision. Tomorrow, we are starting conversations on how to develop a vision for this country. That should come out clearly,” Mbadi stated.

The Cabinet Secretary explained that Vision 2060 is necessary because Vision 2030, which was formulated in 2008 during former President Mwai Kibaki’s administration, is approaching its target year.

He noted that Vision 2030 has provided the foundational framework for Kenya’s development over the years, with government policies and political party manifestos largely aligned with its objectives.

“We have largely implemented Vision 2030. With a vision, you don’t have to hit all the targets. There are some misses. But largely, we have achieved a lot under Vision 2030,” Mbadi affirmed.

He further stated that Kenya is currently in the fourth Medium-Term Plan under Vision 2030 and should now begin preparations for the development framework that will guide the nation beyond 2030.

“A country must start now conversing for the next vision. And that will be Vision 2060, as has been suggested,” he said.

Mbadi says developing the new vision would also offer an opportunity to evaluate the successes and shortcomings of Vision 2030 and to integrate relevant achievements into Kenya’s long-term development strategy.

He contrasted the proposed process with the development of Vision 2030, which he described as largely a technical exercise conducted prior to the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

“With the 2010 Constitution, public participation is mandatory,” he stressed, underscoring that the proposed Vision 2060 must therefore incorporate the views of Kenyans.

Mbadi indicated that consultations on the new vision would provide a platform for Kenyans, including opposition leaders, to present alternative ideas for the country’s future.

“If you have better ideas, this is the time for you to come. In fact, the President has invited even the opposition. Come, tomorrow we start engagement,” he urged.

He dismissed suggestions that Vision 2060 would be solely President Ruto’s, pointing out that the proposed timeframe extends well beyond the current administration.

“Vision 2060 is not for William Ruto. Ruto can only be in power up to 2032, not beyond. Therefore, this vision is not his. In fact, he will implement a very small part of that vision,” Mbadi clarified.

He announced that the Ministry of Economic Planning has established a team, led by Professor Nyong’o and international economic consultant Professor Hiroyuki Hino, to develop a framework for the consultations.

The team has already submitted its report outlining how the country should approach the process. Now is the time to sit together, engage, dialogue, agree on where Kenya is going,” he asserted.

The proposed Vision 2060 is intended to provide a long-term framework that will span successive administrations. Mbadi stated that the process should focus on determining Kenya’s aspirations for the coming decades, rather than being constrained by the political interests of a single administration.

He mentioned that President Ruto has expressed an ambition for Kenya to achieve first-world status within the next 20 to 25 years, arguing that the country has already laid some of the necessary foundations for this goal.

“It is achievable. It is possible. We have already laid the foundation, the building blocks, which were started during President Kibaki’s time. President Ruto has actually built very strongly on those building blocks,” Mbadi said.

The Treasury CS also defended the government’s performance, stating that Kenyans would ultimately judge the Ruto administration based on its achievements.

He said the proposed national conversation and Vision 2060 consultations should offer a broader platform for discussing Kenya’s development priorities, rather than devolving into another political contest. The Treasury CS believes the dialogue will enable citizens, political actors, experts, and other stakeholders to contribute proposals that will inform the country’s next long-term development strategy.