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Use NG-CDF funds to curb road carnage, MPs urged

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Members of Parliament have urged their colleagues to use part of the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) to support road safety campaigns and help reduce road fatalities, particularly those involving boda boda riders.

The MPs said boda boda-related accidents continue to claim the lives of many Kenyans despite various interventions by the government.

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Speaking after assessing the digitisation of services and meeting with the management team of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Transport, Hon. George Kariuki expressed concern over the continued loss of lives on Kenyan roads.

“It is time for Members of Parliament to consider using part of their NG-CDF funds to partner with NTSA and provide helmets for riders and pillion passengers,” said Kariuki.

The MPs also challenged NTSA to intensify road safety education and awareness campaigns across the country while taking its services closer to the public.

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama, a member of the committee, regrated that many Kenyans are forced to travel long distances to access NTSA services despite paying taxes like other citizens.

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“Some Kenyans travel hundreds of kilometres in search of services, yet they are paying taxes like any other Kenyan,” Arama lamented.

Speaking during the meeting, NTSA Director General Eng. Nashon Kondiwa acknowledged that Kenya is facing a road safety crisis, with inadequate funding remaining a major challenge for the Authority.

Kondiwa said NTSA is working towards expanding its services to all 47 counties, noting that the Authority is currently present in only 17 counties.

“Currently, we are in 17 out of 47 counties, which is way below our target,” said Kondiwa.

The parliamentary committee later visited the Authority’s modernised vehicle inspection centre in Likoni, Industrial Area, where members assessed the services being offered and the progress made in the facility.

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