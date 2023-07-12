Africa Climate Summit to showcase continent’s climate action potential

The September 4th to 6th Africa Climate Summit (ACS) in Nairobi will be a platform for the continent to showcase its climate action potential in niche sectors such as renewable energy, carbon sinks, sustainable agriculture and critical minerals.

This according to the Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya who says, President William Ruto and The Africa Union Commission leadership will lead the continent at the summit in showcasing Africa’s green energy potentials, which range from solar, wind and hydro.

Adding that the energy if tapped, would power the world and minimise Green house gas emissions.

“At the summit, we will ask African countries to come and display their critical minerals potential. We will make a case for the processing of Lithium, Cobalt and other critical minerals in Africa, to not only create jobs for our youthful population but also to reduce the carbon footprints that are due to processing elsewhere,” CS Tuya said.

The CS who spoke in Nairobi Wednesday during a diplomatic briefing of African Ambassadors on ACS preparations organised by the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, said the continent will use the high-level Heads of State and Government meeting to pitch for and attract new development partners to support its green growth agenda.

“Africa is bringing its resources to the world and Africa is requesting the world to bring its capital to Africa. We are hosting a climate change trade and investment summit as opposed to an aid for Climate change cummit,” CS Tuya underscored.

Out of the first ever ACS, the CS said Kenya looks forward to the adoption of a Nairobi African leaders declaration that will address the continent’s climate financing gaps including reform of global multilateral financial institutions.

“The declaration will also make proposals for reform of multilateral development banks, in a way that make the banks support low middle income countries to avoid debt distress, freeing their capital for climate change interventions.

“The declaration will make an invitation for capital from across the globe, to exploit Africa’s assets and resources in ways that support sustainable development and enable green growth as we decarbonise the world,” she said.

The CS, who was accompanied to the meeting by Environment and Climate Change PS Eng Festus Ng’eno, Kenya’s Climate Envoy Ali Mohamed and ACS CEO Joseph Ng’ang’a, also spoke about Wednesday afternoon’s African Heads of State and Government meeting on Africa Climate Summit.

“This afternoon, we will have an online meeting of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), chaired by President Dr William Ruto.” She said.

Adding that: “The meeting this afternoon will be part of the African Union process, to pave way for the summit outcomes to be African Union resolutions. The meeting will among other matters, discuss the draft summit position paper, which would then be transmitted to the various AU processes.”

“The position paper makes note of the climate change development nexus. It highlights that low carbon development, as we explore green growth is possible,” CS Tuya told the envoys.

At the same time, the Cabinet Secretary rallied the African Ambassadors to convince their Heads of State and Government to attend the ACS saying its outcomes will change Africa’s climate action discourse.

“I would like to sincerely request you to call your capitals after this breakfast. Urge your Presidents and Heads of State to make time and come to this Summit. It is the first time in climate change discourse that Africa shows her potential in helping the world deal with climate change,” CS Tuya lobbied.

Baringo South MP Charles Kamuren, who is the Vice Chairperson of the Environment Committee of the National Assembly, Eritrean Ambassador to Kenya, Amb Beyene Russom and Dr Harsen Nyambe Nyambe of the African Union Commission (AUC) also spoke at the briefing.

Kamuren assured the ambassadors of the National Assembly’s full backing of the ACS while Dr Nyambe delivered the African Union Commission commitment to continue working with Kenya to ensure that the Africa Climate Summit is a success.

“The leadership of the African Union Commission remains committed to continue working with the Government of the Republic of Kenya to ensure that this Summit becomes a success,” Dr Nyambe said.

Joseph Ng’ang’a took the ambassadors through the ACS delivery plan highlighting opportunities for African countries to participate in preparations for the summit including providing budgetary support.